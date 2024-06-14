Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Summit Materials, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

NYSE:SUM opened at $37.16 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

