Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 48,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 117,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CVX opened at $152.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $281.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

