Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 83 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.8% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $347.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.79 and its 200 day moving average is $350.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $344.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

