Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $1.18 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Security National Bank of SO Dak decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,875,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 101,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

