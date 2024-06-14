Security National Bank of SO Dak Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for about 2.0% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $154.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.28 and its 200 day moving average is $178.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

