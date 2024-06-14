Security National Bank of SO Dak Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $193.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.78. The company has a market capitalization of $555.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

