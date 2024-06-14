Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Down 2%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 16,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 287,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 105,073 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,189,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after buying an additional 215,324 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 888.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 307,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 276,826 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 42.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Stories

