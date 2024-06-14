Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.74) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 168 ($2.14) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNR
Senior Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Senior
In related news, insider David Squires sold 266,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £460,624.61 ($586,558.78). 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Senior Company Profile
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Senior
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.