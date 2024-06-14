Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.74) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 168 ($2.14) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of LON:SNR opened at GBX 159 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £656.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,271.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 165.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 167.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 146.80 ($1.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 183 ($2.33).

In related news, insider David Squires sold 266,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £460,624.61 ($586,558.78). 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

