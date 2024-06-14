Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.69

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.69 and last traded at $78.53, with a volume of 4017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SXT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXT

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $384.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $78,552.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,766.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $78,552.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,766.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $153,245. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXT. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,711,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,389,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,721,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,688,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,617,000 after purchasing an additional 303,612 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,657,000 after purchasing an additional 129,386 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,188,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.