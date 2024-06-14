Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Insider Buys A$101,000.00 in Stock

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Free Report) insider Alfred Moufarrige acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.04 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,000.00 ($66,887.42).
Alfred Moufarrige also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 30th, Alfred Moufarrige bought 11,868 shares of Servcorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.08 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of A$48,445.18 ($32,082.90).
Servcorp Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.70.
Servcorp Company Profile
Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; and virtual office services, including office business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services.
