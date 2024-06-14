ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $73,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 848.1% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 75,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,419,000 after purchasing an additional 67,637 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $8,822,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 2,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $710.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $728.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $736.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

