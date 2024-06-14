Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.62, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Shopify by 4,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

