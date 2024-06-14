Short Interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Increases By 156.6%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 156.6% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

180 Life Sciences Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. 180 Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

About 180 Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. ( NASDAQ:ATNF Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 131,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.46% of 180 Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

