Short Interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Increases By 156.6%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 156.6% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
180 Life Sciences Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. 180 Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $23.75.
180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.
