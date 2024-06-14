Short Interest in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Expands By 101.4%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,732,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,804,000. Finally, Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

ACHL opened at $0.91 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ACHL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

