Short Interest in Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Increases By 246.3%

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 246.3% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Addentax Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of ATXG stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Addentax Group has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.75.
About Addentax Group
