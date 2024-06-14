Short Interest in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV) Increases By 36.4%

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlphaVest Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATMV. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in AlphaVest Acquisition by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 125,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 75,686 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,589,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,961,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AlphaVest Acquisition by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,142,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

AlphaVest Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AlphaVest Acquisition stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. AlphaVest Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $11.07.

About AlphaVest Acquisition

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

