Short Interest in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Expands By 374.3%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 374.3% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:ASTSW opened at $3.05 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

