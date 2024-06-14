Short Interest in CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Increases By 356.3%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a growth of 356.3% from the May 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CLS Holdings USA Price Performance
Shares of CLSH stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. 15,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. CLS Holdings USA has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
CLS Holdings USA Company Profile
