Short Interest in CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Increases By 356.3%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a growth of 356.3% from the May 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CLSH stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. 15,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. CLS Holdings USA has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, that includes oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters; and provides toll processing services.

