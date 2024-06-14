Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Rises By 40.8%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Color Star Technology Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADD opened at $0.21 on Friday. Color Star Technology has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

