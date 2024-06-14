Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Rises By 40.8%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Color Star Technology Trading Down 10.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADD opened at $0.21 on Friday. Color Star Technology has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.
Color Star Technology Company Profile
