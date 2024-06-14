Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Rises By 7,366.7%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 7,366.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Dundee Trading Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:DDEJF opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. Dundee has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 38.33 and a quick ratio of 38.33.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

