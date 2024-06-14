Short Interest in Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Declines By 75.5%

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eureka Lithium Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UREKF opened at 0.06 on Friday. Eureka Lithium has a 52 week low of 0.03 and a 52 week high of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.08.

About Eureka Lithium

Eureka Lithium Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the North McKinney property comprises five mineral claims totaling 1,289 hectares located on the southeast slope of Mt.

