Short Interest in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Grows By 116.8%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, a growth of 116.8% from the May 15th total of 126,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 293,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Exicure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XCUR opened at $0.34 on Friday. Exicure has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

