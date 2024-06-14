Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Decreases By 97.9%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FAT Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FAT Brands stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,807. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $17.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.80%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

