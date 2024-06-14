Short Interest in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Increases By 49.1%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the May 15th total of 23,400 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gaucho Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VINO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,202. Gaucho Group has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $73.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31.

Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($4.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative return on equity of 210.57% and a negative net margin of 709.04%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

