Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Rises By 345.2%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 345.2% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Isuzu Motors stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,493. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.06. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.22%.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.