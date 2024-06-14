Short Interest in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Declines By 22.5%

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Mistras Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 40,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Mistras Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MG shares. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Mistras Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Mistras Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,057. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $184.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

