Short Interest in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Decreases By 39.7%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,870,000 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the May 15th total of 27,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 22.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance
NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Cameron Breitner purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
