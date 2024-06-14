Short Interest in Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW) Grows By 14,000.0%

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 14,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Roadzen Stock Performance
Roadzen stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. Roadzen has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.
About Roadzen
