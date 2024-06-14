Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Decreases By 31.3%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 2.8 %

TWODY opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

