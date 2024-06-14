Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Decreases By 31.3%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 2.8 %
TWODY opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.
About Taylor Wimpey
