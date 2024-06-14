Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Increases By 37,500.0%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 37,500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 680,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The Coretec Group Price Performance
Shares of CRTG opened at $0.02 on Friday. The Coretec Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.
About The Coretec Group
