Short Interest in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Declines By 22.2%

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,600 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 418,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on THR shares. StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Thermon Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Insider Activity

Thermon Group stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,311. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.51. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $97,048.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $97,048.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,910 shares of company stock valued at $462,849 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 328,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after purchasing an additional 916,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Stories

