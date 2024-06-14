Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Rises By 152.5%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 152.5% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UCB Stock Performance

UCB stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. UCB has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.20.

UCB Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.4574 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. UCB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

