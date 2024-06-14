Short Interest in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Decreases By 22.3%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

UP Fintech Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TIGR stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in UP Fintech by 61.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

