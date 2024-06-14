Short Interest in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Decreases By 22.2%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Value Line in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on VALU
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line
Value Line Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Value Line stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. The company has a market cap of $376.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.85. Value Line has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $62.09.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%.
Value Line Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.
Value Line Company Profile
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Value Line
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.