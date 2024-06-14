Short Interest in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Decreases By 22.2%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Value Line in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

Value Line Trading Down 2.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Value Line during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Value Line stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. The company has a market cap of $376.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.85. Value Line has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $62.09.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%.

Value Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

See Also

