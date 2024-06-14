Short Interest in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Grows By 725.0%

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 725.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 373,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 150,474 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 41.1% in the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 163,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,518 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $1,670,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $3,393,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VMCA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,947. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I ( NASDAQ:VMCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

Further Reading

