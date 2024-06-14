Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Increases By 36.3%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 776,300 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the May 15th total of 569,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,338,000 after purchasing an additional 390,939 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.76. 51,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,253. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.