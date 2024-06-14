Short Interest in Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Increases By 300.0%

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Vienna Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Vienna Insurance Group stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Vienna Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

Vienna Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1916 per share. This is a boost from Vienna Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Vienna Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Austria and internationally. The company offers motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage and liability insurance products.

