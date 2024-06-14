Short Interest in VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Decreases By 63.5%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the May 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Price Performance
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $6.29.
About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.