Short Interest in WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Declines By 57.8%

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaveDancer

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WaveDancer stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.80% of WaveDancer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WaveDancer alerts:

WaveDancer Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAVD opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. WaveDancer has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $9.00.

WaveDancer Company Profile

WaveDancer ( NASDAQ:WAVD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 57.30% and a negative net margin of 17.55%.

(Get Free Report)

WaveDancer, Inc develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.