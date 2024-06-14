Short Interest in WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Declines By 57.8%

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaveDancer
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WaveDancer stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.80% of WaveDancer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WaveDancer Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WAVD opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. WaveDancer has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $9.00.
WaveDancer Company Profile
WaveDancer, Inc develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WaveDancer
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Income Now and Growth Later
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.