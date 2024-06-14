Short Interest in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Decreases By 40.5%

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of WTMA opened at $11.10 on Friday. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,224,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

