Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Expands By 890.0%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 890.0% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ WHLR opened at $2.98 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $226.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,912,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,041,184 shares during the period. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises 4.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 49.85% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

