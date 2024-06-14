Short Interest in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Grows By 45.2%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

WCBR stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $98.85 million, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the first quarter worth about $226,000.

About WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

