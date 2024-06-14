Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Decreases By 31.7%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the May 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

WISeKey International Price Performance

WKEY opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WISeKey International has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of WISeKey International in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

