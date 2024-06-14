Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

Signet Jewelers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years. Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $12.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.12. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $112.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,393.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,393.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,431 shares of company stock worth $3,444,267 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

