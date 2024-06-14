Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $119.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,393.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,431 shares of company stock worth $3,444,267 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

