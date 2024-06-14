Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE:SIG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.66. The stock had a trading volume of 193,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,676. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.81. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Signet Jewelers

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $486,237.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $741,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,367,974.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,267 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.