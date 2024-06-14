Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director Kristina Salen Sells 12,518 Shares

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kristina Salen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $32,797.16.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. 5,212,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,803,682. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Saturday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

