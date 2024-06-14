Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Frank Slootman Sells 1,476 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $189,621.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,615,803.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 18th, Frank Slootman sold 19,764 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total value of $3,096,228.24.

Snowflake stock opened at $125.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.58. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $125.88 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.92.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

