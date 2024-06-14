SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Director Sells $134,515,694.94 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SOFI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,592,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,931,832. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

