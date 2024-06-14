Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $326.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 283.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 920,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,935,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 175.0% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,741,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

